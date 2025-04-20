BSNL 5G SIM Home Delivery: In a major move aimed at simplifying mobile connectivity access, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) 5G SIM cards are available for online booking. Now, BSNL 5G SIM cards are also available for online booking. The government is also working on enabling 5G services using the existing 4G infrastructure. This means BSNL users can soon enjoy faster speeds with minimal upgrades.

After Airtel, BSNL 5G SIM cards can also be booked online. Once ordered, the SIM card will be delivered to your home within 90 minutes. Recently, after private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi hiked their tariffs, many users are turning to BSNL. In July 2024 alone, BSNL added over 2.17 lakh new customers in Andhra Pradesh, which is a major achievement for this public sector telecom company.

How To Order BSNL 5G SIM Card Online

Step 1: Go to https://prune.co.in using your browser.

Step 2: Click on the "Buy SIM Card" option and select your country as India.

Step 3: Choose BSNL as your operator and pick your preferred FRC (First Recharge Coupon) plan.

Step 4: Fill in your personal details and complete mobile number verification using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 5: Enter your delivery address and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed.

Step 6: Your BSNL SIM will be delivered within 90 minutes with instant activation and doorstep KYC.

Recently, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that 80,000 towers will be installed by the end of October. The government is actively working to enable 5G services by leveraging the existing 4G infrastructure. The reports also suggest that telecom companies may increase mobile plan rates by 10 to 20 percent in the coming months. In such a scenario, users might consider switching to BSNL.

Earlier, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards at your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This service is currently available in 16 cities across India, marking a significant move towards faster service and enhanced digital convenience.