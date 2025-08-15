BSNL Anti-Spam Protection: Telecom Now Blocks Phishing Links In SMS In Real Time, Stops 1.5 Million Scam Attempts Daily

BSNL's New Anti-Spam Protection: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), a State-controlled telecom operator, has announced the nationwide roll-out of its network-side Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection for its over 9 crore mobile customers across India. This move aimed at protecting mobile subscribers from fraudulent SMS messages carrying suspicious links.

The system requires no user intervention with no application download or requirement of changing settings and works directly at the network level. BSNL now blocks suspicious and phishing links in SMS in real time, stopping them before they reach users. Genuine messages like OTPs, banking alerts, and government notifications are still delivered as per TRAI’s rules. The system was first shown at India Mobile Congress 2024 and is now being rolled out across all BSNL circles.

Notably, the service was first showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2024 and is now being gradually rolled out across BSNL’s telecom circles. It has been developed in partnership with Hyderabad-based cloud communications company Tanla Platforms.

What Is Anti-Smishing Protection?

The terms refers to the policies, tools, and practices designed to detect and block fraudulent SMS messages, prevent risky clicks, and reduce the chance of account takeover or data theft from text-based phishing. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple’s Thinnest Phone Ever — iPhone 17 Air; Check Expected Launch Date, Specs, And Price)

BSNL's New Technology Uses AI and ML

The system uses AI, machine learning, and language processing to quickly check SMS messages. It also expands and verifies links using reputation data. Working with the blockchain-based DLT system used by Indian telecom operators, it can block over 99% of smishing attempts, according to independent tests.

BSNL’s New Tech Wipes Out 1.5 Million Daily Scam Threats

BSNL says the system can detect over 1.5 million scam attempts every day. Each month, it flags more than 35,000 unique fake web links and 60,000 scam-related WhatsApp and mobile numbers. This comes as the government pushes to grow BSNL’s user base. As of July, BSNL holds a 7.78% share of India’s wireless mobile market.