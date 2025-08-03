BSNL Azadi Ka Plan: Telecom Offers Free SIM Card With Unlimited Calling And 2GB Daily Data For Re 1; Who Can Avail It?

BSNL Freedom Offer: BSNL has introduced a new 4G service plan for users in India with a validity of one month, priced at just Rs 1, as part of its Independence Day celebrations. The state-owned telecom company announced the limited-time ‘Freedom Offer’ via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, aiming to promote digital accessibility across the country. The limited time offer introduced in the spirit of Independence Day, with BSNL calling it “Azadi Ka Plan”.

BSNL Freedom Offer Benefits And Validity

The recharge plan comes with a 30-day validity and includes 2GB of high-speed data per day. Adding further, the BSNL prepaid pack offers unlimited voice calls across India, including national roaming, along with 100 complimentary SMS messages per day. Once the daily data limit is reached, users will continue to have internet access at a reduced speed of 40kbps, as per BSNL’s fair usage policy. The Freedom Offer is valid from August 1 to August 31.

BSNL 4G SIM Card Free

Users can enjoy nationwide roaming, making it one of the most affordable entry-level packs currently available. To ease onboarding for new customers, the state-owned telecom operator will provide a free 4G SIM card without any cost to those who avail of the Freedom Offer.

BSNL Freedom Offer: Who Can Avail

The 'Freedom Offer' is exclusively available to new BSNL users, meaning existing subscribers are not eligible for this plan. Adding further, it's unclear whether users opting for BSNL's doorstep SIM delivery service can avail of the offer. To ensure eligibility, it's recommended to visit a BSNL store or Customer Service Centre (CSC) in person.

BSNL Yatra SIM Card For Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025: Price And Validity

The state-owned telecom operator has also introduced a dedicated Yatra SIM card for pilgrims participating in the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, designed to provide reliable and affordable connectivity during the spiritual journey. The new SIM card is priced at Rs 196. The SIM offers a validity of 15 days and includes unlimited 4G data and voice calls, ensuring uninterrupted communication throughout the pilgrimage without the hassle of recharges or balance concerns.

BSNL Yatra SIM Card: How And Where To Buy

Pilgrims can get the Yatra SIM card from BSNL counters located at key registration centers and starting points of the Shri Amarnath Yatra. These include locations such as Lakhanpur, Pahalgam, Baltal, Chandrakot, and Bhagwati Nagar. To purchase the SIM, users must complete KYC verification using their Aadhaar card or any valid government ID along with the Shri Amarnath Yatra slip. Once verified, users will receive an active 4G SIM with immediate connectivity.