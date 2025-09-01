BSNL Extends ‘Freedom Plan’ Offer Till Sept 15; Get Free 4G Services For 30 Days, Here’s How To Activate SIM

BSNL 'Freedom Plan' Offer: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the deadline for its Freedom Plan by 15 days, until September 15, after receiving an overwhelming response from customers.

The offer is launched on August 1, the plan offers complimentary 4G mobile services for 30 days at a token price of Re 1 for new activations. Originally, the scheme was valid only until August 31. The benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls (as per terms and conditions), 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free SIM card. Customers can avail the Freedom Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL customer service centre with valid KYC documents.

How To Activate BSNL Freedom Plan SIM

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BSNL users can get the Freedom Plan SIM for just Rs 1 by completing a simple KYC process. After collecting and inserting the SIM, follow the activation steps provided. Once activated, you will enjoy 30 days of complimentary benefits starting from the date of activation.

BSNL 4G SIM Card Free

Users can enjoy nationwide roaming, making it one of the most affordable entry-level packs currently available. To ease onboarding for new customers, the state-owned telecom operator will provide a free 4G SIM card without any cost to those who avail of the Freedom Offer.

BSNL Freedom Offer: Who Can Avail

The 'Freedom Offer' is exclusively available to new BSNL users, meaning existing subscribers are not eligible for this plan. Adding further, it's unclear whether users opting for BSNL's doorstep SIM delivery service can avail of the offer. To ensure eligibility, it's recommended to visit a BSNL store or Customer Service Centre (CSC) in person. (Also Read: iPhone 16e Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

BSNL Yatra SIM Card For Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025: Price And Validity

The state-owned telecom operator has also introduced a dedicated Yatra SIM card for pilgrims participating in the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, designed to provide reliable and affordable connectivity during the spiritual journey. The new SIM card is priced at Rs 196.

The SIM offers a validity of 15 days and includes unlimited 4G data and voice calls, ensuring uninterrupted communication throughout the pilgrimage without the hassle of recharges or balance concerns.