BSNL Introduces Free VoWiFi Service In India To Compete With Airtel And Vodafone Idea: Check Features And How To Use It

BSNL VoWiFi Service In India: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in India to enhance connectivity. The government-owned telecom operator has launched the service in select regions, allowing users to make voice calls over a Wi-Fi network even without cellular coverage.

With the rollout of this VoWiFi feature, BSNL has stepped into direct competition with private telecom players such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, all of which have been offering Wi-Fi calling services to their customers for years.

BSNL VoWiFi Service: How It Works?

The VoWiFi service allows users to make clear voice calls using a Wi-Fi or home broadband connection, even in areas with weak mobile signals. This service is particularly useful for those living in indoor or low-network zones. To use this service, users need a smartphone that supports VoWiFi, a feature available in most modern Android and iPhone models within the settings menu.

BSNL VoWiFi Service: How To Use?

To use BSNL VoWiFi, users need an active BSNL SIM and a smartphone that supports the feature, which is available on most modern 4G and 5G Android phones and iPhones. The device should be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network, such as home broadband, and have the latest software update for smooth compatibility. No extra apps or hardware are needed, but older phones without VoWiFi support will not work with this service. (Also Read: Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To Charging Port And Its Purpose- Details)

BSNL VoWiFi Service: Requirements

BSNL VoWiFi Service: Price And Availability

This service is completely free, allowing users to make calls over Wi-Fi without any extra charges. This feature improves connectivity in low-signal areas and helps BSNL compete more effectively with other telecom operators offering similar services. The service is initially rolled out in South and West zone circles as part of its 4G expansion and 25th-anniversary celebrations, with nationwide rollout planned soon. (Also Read: Elon Musk To Launch xAI’s Grokipedia Beta Version In 2 Weeks To Take On Wikipedia; Check Net Worth)

BSNL Installs More Than 1 Lakh Mobile Towers

BSNL has already installed over one lakh mobile towers. Now, the telecom giant plans to add nearly 97,500 more to improve network coverage across India.