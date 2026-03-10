BSNL launches ‘Kavach Number’ for Women: Recharge phones without sharing personal mobile number; Check how to access

BSNL Kavach Number Feature: Women often worry about keeping their personal mobile numbers safe, especially when they have to share them in public places. For example, while recharging their phones at shops or retail stores, they often need to give their phone numbers. This can create privacy concerns and sometimes lead to unwanted calls or messages. Now imagine a way to keep your real phone number private while still being able to make calls. To address this issue, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new feature called Kavach Number.

This feature was launched on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. It allows women to hide their real mobile numbers when contacting others. It helps protect their privacy and keeps personal information safe. According to the company, the feature works like a shield for women’s phone numbers, reducing the risk of their personal details being exposed.

BSNL Kavach Number Feature: How it works

BSNL sends a 10-digit temporary number via SMS, which is linked to the user’s real mobile number. Women can use this temporary number while recharging their mobile connection instead of sharing their actual number. The Kavach Number acts as a protective layer between the user’s real mobile number and the recharge process, helping keep their personal details private. (Also Read: POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max launching in India on March 17; Check expected display, camera, battery, price and other features)

How women can recharge Phones without sharing Their Number

Women can use the Kavach Number instead of their real mobile number while recharging their phones. This helps complete the recharge without revealing their personal contact details, keeping their actual number safe. This feature is especially useful for women who recharge their phones at retail stores. Instead of sharing their real number with the shopkeeper, they can simply provide the 10-digit temporary Kavach Number. (Also Read: 3 Star vs 5 Star AC: Which one saves more electricity? Check price difference, real savings and what else to consider)

BSNL Kavach Number: How to access

Women can access the Kavach Number through the BSNL Self Care app. They can generate a temporary number and use it for mobile recharges. For more information about this feature and how it works, users can visit BSNL’s official website.