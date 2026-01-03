BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Telecom Circles In India; Check VoWiFi Price And How To Activate

BSNL Wi-Fi Calling Service Price In India: On New Year, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) rolled out its Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service across all telecom circles in India. The advanced service, also known as Wi-Fi Calling, is now available to BSNL customers nationwide. It enables seamless and high-quality voice connectivity even in areas with poor network coverage.

With this launch, the state-owned telecom service provider (TSP) aims to compete with private players such as Airtel and Jio, which have been offering VoWiFi services for several years. Notably, BSNL users do not need to download or install any application to use the VoWiFi service.

BSNL VoWiFi Service: What’s New

VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. The advanced service allows customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network. This technology ensures clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signals, such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations. It leverages a stable Wi-Fi connection, including BSNL Bharat Fibre and other broadband services. (Also Read: Moto G-Series Smartphone Users Alarmed After Device Reportedly Bursts Into Flames; User Slams Nehru Place Service Centre | Viral Video)

BSNL VoWiFi Service: Beneficial For Remote Areas

The service is especially useful in rural and remote areas where mobile network coverage is weak, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection such as BSNL Bharat Fibre or any other broadband service is available. VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is available free of cost, with no extra charges for making Wi-Fi calls.

BSNL VoWiFi Service: Price And How To Activate

VoWiFi is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls, and is supported on most modern smartphones. To use the service, customers simply need to enable the Wi-Fi Calling option in their smartphone settings. For assistance with device compatibility or activation, users can visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL customer care helpline at 1800-1503.

BSNL 5G Service

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) plans to roll out 23,000 additional 4G sites across India and upgrade its network to 5G technology. The telecom operator will use a revenue-sharing model to strengthen its services and better compete with private telecom players.