BSNL Rolls Out Low-Cost Plan Offering 330 Days of Validity With Unlimited Calling And 495 GB Data; Check Other Affordable Prepaid Plans

BSNL Affordable Recharge Plans: BSNL, a telecom major giant, has launched a new budget-friendly plan with a long validity of 330 days. The plan includes unlimited calling, data, and comes with a limited-time discount. The company already offers several long-term plans, with validity extending up to 395 days. Customers can recharge with this new plan before October 15 to get a 2% discount. It is important to note that PM Modi recently inaugurated BSNL’s indigenously developed 4G stack, marking a big step forward in India’s telecom infrastructure.

BSNL's 330-Day Plan: Price And Data

BSNL has introduced a new 330-day plan, which was announced on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The plan costs Rs 1,999 and comes with many benefits. Users get unlimited calling across India, including free national roaming. They also receive 1.5GB of data every day, which adds up to 495GB for the whole year. The plan includes 100 free SMS messages daily. On top of this, all BSNL plans, including this one, come with a free basic subscription to the BiTV app.

No more monthly recharge hassles! Switch to the BSNL ₹1,999 Plan and enjoy unlimited voice calls, 1.5 GB/day data, and 100 SMS/day for 330 days.



Recharge via BSNL Website or SelfCare App and save 2% instantly.



— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 22, 2025

BSNL Other Prepaid Plans

BSNL has several monthly plans with similar benefits. The Rs 225 plan gives unlimited local and STD calls, 2.5GB of data per day (speed drops to 40 Kbps after that), and 100 SMS per day for 30 days. The Rs 229 and Rs 228 plans offer 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 1 month. The Rs 199 plan also gives 2GB per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily, but it lasts for 28 days.

BSNL Celebrated Silver Jubilee

Earlier, BSNL celebrated its silver jubilee, marking India's entry into an exclusive group of countries including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China that manufacture their own telecom equipment. Along with the 4G stack, the Prime Minister also inaugurated over 97,500 mobile towers, including 92,600 4G enabled sites, built at a cost of around 37000 crore rupees.

These new towers are expected to serve more than 2 million new subscribers. Adding further, the Prime Minister launched India's 100 percent 4G saturated network through Digital Bharat Nidhi, connecting 29,000 to 30,000 villages as part of a mission mode project.