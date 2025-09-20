BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Check Validity, Benefits, Internet Data, Calls; Here's How To Grab
BSNL Rs 199 Plan Benefits And Validity: In today’s fiercely competitive telecom market, dominated by giants like Airtel and Vodafone, BSNL is making bold moves to attract customers. The state-owned operator has rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan priced at just Rs 199, offering unlimited calling, daily data benefits, and more.
BSNL’s new recharge plan is proving to be an attractive option for budget-conscious users. That’s not all—BSNL also offers entry-level, pocket-friendly plans starting at just Rs 107, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Notably, users interested in BSNL’s Rs 199 plan can recharge exclusively through the official BSNL website, ensuring a secure and hassle-free process without using third-party platforms. In this article, we take a closer look at the plan, detailing its benefits, validity, and all the key information you need.
BSNL Rs 199 Recharge Plan Benefits And Validity
The new prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 2GB of high-speed data/limit, and 100 SMS/day for a validity of 28 days. Adding further, the telecom operator is also offering 2% discount on the recharge. Interested users can recharge only through the BSNL website and the self-care app. After the data cap is reached, speeds drop to 40 kbps.
BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Recharge Plan Benefits
The telecom giant also offers prepaid plans for budget-conscious users starting at just Rs 107, valid for 35 days. This plan includes 3 GB of high-speed data and 200 free voice minutes for local, STD, and roaming calls. Once the high-speed data is used up, speeds are reduced to 40 kbps. Standard call and SMS charges apply thereafter, with local calls at Re 1 per minute, STD calls at Rs 1.30 per minute, and SMS at Rs 0.80 each.
BSNL Rs 141 Prepaid Recharge Plan Benefits
The prepaid plan packs 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 200 SMS daily. The plan comes with a 30-day validity, making it a balanced choice for users seeking consistent data, calling, and messaging benefits at an affordable price.
