BSNL’s Rs 997 Recharge Plan Costs Around Rs 6.64 Per Day, Offers Daily 2GB Data; Check Validity And Free SMS

BSNL’s Rs 997 Recharge Plan Benefits: Good News For BSNL Users! Mobile recharge prices are rising across private telecom operators, making affordable options harder to find in the market. In this scenario, the state-owned BSNL is gaining attention as a budget-friendly alternative. BSNL is known for its long-term validity plans. The telecom giant appeals to users who want uninterrupted service or calls without frequent recharges, the BSNL 's Rs 997 prepaid plan by BSNL appears as one of the best economical options available today in India.

This plan is ideal for students, senior citizens, rural users, and others who want to keep their numbers active. It offers daily data and calling benefits for several months, making it convenient and budget-friendly. With private operators increasing tariffs, BSNL stands out by providing reliable mobile services at a lower cost, helping users stay connected without spending too much.

BSNL’s Rs 997 Recharge Plan: Validity

The BSNL prepaid plan comes with a long validity of 150 days, which is almost five months. This allows users to stay connected for a long time without worrying about frequent recharges or service interruptions.

BSNL’s Rs 997 Recharge Plan: Data Benefits, SMS

The plan provides unlimited voice calls on all networks across India and includes nationwide roaming. It also offers 2GB of high-speed data per day, totaling 300GB, along with 100 free SMS daily. After the daily data limit is exhausted, internet speeds may be reduced as per BSNL’s fair usage policy. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Display, Battery, Camera, Price, Availability And Alternative Options)

BSNL’s Budget-Friendly Prepaid Option

As we all know that the most private telecom operators today offer prepaid plans with validity ranging from 28 to 84 days, and plans with longer validity usually come at a much higher cost. Meanwhile, the BSNL’s Rs 997 prepaid plan stands out by offering long validity along with daily data and unlimited calling benefits. Hence, this prepaid plan makes it strong option for users looking for long-term connectivity without frequent recharges. When calculated on a daily basis, the plan costs about Rs 6.64 per day, making it one of the most affordable long-term recharge options in India.

When broken down on a per-day basis, the plan turns out to be highly economical, making it one of the most affordable long-validity recharge options currently available in India. Overall, the plan is well-suited for users who want stable service, essential benefits, and better value over an extended period.