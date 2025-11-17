BSNL Student Special Mobile Plan Launched In India With Unlimited Calling And 100GB Data; Check Price, Benefits, Validity And How To Activate

BSNL Student Special Plan Price In India: BSNL, a state-owned telecom operator, has rolled out a mobile plan tailored specifically for students. This plan is available from 14 November to 13 December 2025. BSNL’s new plan enables students to access large data volumes and enjoy unlimited voice calls at a pocket-friendly cost, as the company expands its nationwide 4G rollout.

BSNL Student Special Plan: Price, Validity

BSNL has introduced a special Rs 251 mobile plan that delivers strong value for users looking for affordable connectivity. The plan is available from November 14 to December 13, 2025, and comes with a complete set of benefits valid for 28 days.

BSNL Student Special Plan: Benefits

Customers will receive unlimited voice calls for 28 days, 100 GB of high speed data, and 100 SMS per day, making it suitable for students, professionals, and regular data users. A key highlight of this offer is its wide eligibility. (Also Read: Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed: Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price, and Other Features)

Unlike many recent promotions that were limited to new customers, this plan appears to be open to all eligible users. As BSNL continues to expand its 4G services across the country, the Rs 251 plan stands out as a valuable option for those who want reliable calling and ample data at a reasonable cost.

BSNL Student Special Plan: How To Activate

Customers can activate the Student Plan by visiting their nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC), calling 1800-180-1503, or accessing the official website at bsnl.co.in.

Meanwhile, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has completed the rollout of 1,00,000 4G sites for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the next phase of the 4G network saturation expansion activities. State-owned BSNL, earlier this week, issued a bid invitation to companies to further densify its 4G coverage, in addition to the deployment already underway by the TCS-led consortium.