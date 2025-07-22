BSNL Takes On Jio, Vi And Airtel; Offers Plan With Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data At Rs...; Check Validity

BSNL New Plan: BSNL, a telecom giant, has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249, offering lucrative features including calling, data, and OTT access at an affordable rate. The company shared details of the plan on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

What Does BSNL’s Rs 249 Plan Offer?

The key highlight of this plan is its extended 45-day validity. While most private telecom operators offer just 28 days at a higher cost, BSNL stands out by providing more benefits at a lower price, making it a value-for-money option for budget-conscious users.

BSNL Rs 249 Plan Features

The Rs 249 BSNL plan comes packed with multiple benefits. It offers unlimited calling, including free local, STD, and roaming calls across all networks. Users also get 2GB of high-speed data daily, amounting to a total of 90GB over the plan’s 45-day validity. Adding further, the plan includes 100 free SMS per day. To enhance entertainment options, BSNL is providing free access to its own OTT app, BiTV, which features over 400 live TV channels.

Jio Rs 249 Plan Features

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 1GB of data per day, totaling 28GB. In addition to data benefits, users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes complimentary access to Jio's digital services, such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.

BSNL Challenges Rivals Jio, Airtel And Vi

With this plan, BSNL has once again positioned itself as a budget-friendly alternative to private players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. While other companies offer short-validity plans at higher prices, BSNL is aiming to regain customer trust by offering long-term value at a lower cost.

BSNL 5G May Arrive Soon

BSNL has also hinted at the rollout of its 5G network. Although an official launch date hasn’t been announced yet, the company claims that high-speed 5G internet will be launched in India soon. This could make BSNL’s affordable and fast plans even more attractive. Meanwhile,

BSNL has placed an order for an additional 19,000 sites to further expand and densify its 4G network, with built-in software upgrade capability to support 5G. This move comes after the successful deployment of approximately 90,000 4G sites across the country.