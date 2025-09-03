BSNL To Roll Out Its Own Digital Payment Service 'BSNL Pay'; Check Expected Features And Launch Date

BSNL Pay Service: State-owned telecom provider BSNL is likely to roll out its own digital payment service, BSNL Pay. The much-anticipated service will be powered by the BHIM UPI framework and integrated into the company’s existing Selfcare app, rather than launched as a standalone application. However, BSNL has not yet announced a formal launch date.

This service is powered by the BHIM app, enabling users to make online payments easily. According to a Telecom Talk report, a banner has also gone live on BSNL’s Selfcare app, indicating that the UPI payment service will be launched soon.

BSNL Pay Service Launch Date (Expected)

According to this banner, the BSNL Pay service will be based on BHIM UPI. To use this payment service, users will need to access it through the BSNL Selfcare app, as no separate BSNL Pay app is being developed. Instead, it can be considered a feature within the company’s Selfcare app. It is expected that the company may launch it around Diwali 2025.

BSNL Pay Service Features (Expected)

The company is planning to offer services such as bill payments, mobile recharges, and booking of landline and fiber connections through the app.

BSNL Net Profit

BSNL posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 — its second straight profitable quarter after nearly 20 years. This remarkable turnaround comes just a year after the company reported a loss of Rs 849 crore in the same period.

BSNL Offer For Broadband Users

BSNL has rolled out an attractive promotional offer for its broadband users. The telecom operator is extending a monthly tariff discount on its entry-level broadband plans for three months. As part of the offer, customers will enjoy the first month free, followed by three months of discounted service—effectively giving them four months of benefits.

BSNL Limited Time Offer

According to reports, this limited-time offer is applicable only to the Fiber Basic and Fiber Basic Neo plans, with details available on BSNL’s official website. The offer is valid until September 30. The Fiber Basic Plan, priced at Rs 499 per month, is being offered with a Rs 100 discount for three months, bringing the effective monthly tariff down to Rs 399.

It also includes unlimited calling along with internet speeds of up to 60 Mbps. On the other hand, the Fiber Basic Neo Plan, originally priced at Rs 449, comes with a ₹50 discount, reducing the monthly cost to Rs 399. This plan offers users a generous data limit of 3,300 GB.