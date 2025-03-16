Good News for BSNL Users! Telecom Giant Rolls Out Unlimited Calling And Data Recharge Plan With 6-Month Validity At Rs...

BSNL Validity Recharge Plan: BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan offering an extended 6-month validity, catering to users looking for long-term affordability. This budget-friendly recharge plan provides a seamless connectivity experience with a balanced mix of data, voice calls, and SMS benefits, ensuring cost-effective communication without frequent recharges. With competitive pricing, BSNL aims to attract budget-conscious customers and strengthen its market presence against private telecom giants.

If you're frustrated with costly recharge plans and want an affordable long-validity option, BSNL has great news for you! The telecom giant has introduced a budget-friendly Rs 750 plan with 6-month validity.

BSNL's Rs 750 Plan: What's New

This plan is designed specifically for GP2 users—those who fail to recharge within 7 days after their previous plan expires. With 180 days of validity, users can enjoy uninterrupted service without worrying about frequent recharges or number deactivation due to inactivity. It also offers unlimited free calling to all local and STD networks for 180 days, ensuring seamless communication. Adding further, users get 100 free SMS per day, allowing them to stay connected without any extra costs.

BSNL's Rs 750 Plan: Internet Data

The plan includes 180GB of high-speed data, offering 1GB per day throughout the entire 6-month validity. After exhausting the daily limit, users can continue browsing at a reduced speed of 40kbps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. The new plan aims to compete with similar offerings from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, providing users with a budget-friendly alternative.