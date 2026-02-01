Advertisement
Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new panel to review Impact Of AI on service sector, puts Job in focus
TECHNOLOGY

Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new panel to review Impact Of AI on service sector, puts Job in focus

Budget 2026 On AI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a series of initiatives for education and skill development, including IIT Creator Labs, a new design institute in eastern India, girls’ hostels in every district, and expanded healthcare training.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new panel to review Impact Of AI on service sector, puts Job in focus

Budget 2026 On AI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new committee to study the impact of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), on India’s services sector. She said the move will help strengthen the sector as a key source of growth, jobs, and exports. She also emphasized that emerging technologies should benefit everyone, including farmers, women in STEM, youth upskilling, and young people seeking new opportunities, ensuring inclusive growth across the country.

Meanwhile, she highlighted several national missions aimed at boosting innovation and research, including the IndiaAI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandan National Research Fund, and the Research and Development and Innovation Fund. These initiatives are designed to drive innovation and strengthen India’s research ecosystem. 

Adding further, FM Nirmala Sitharaman laying out a series of measures for education and skilling, including IIT Creator Labs, a new design institute in eastern India, girls’ hostels in every district, and expanded healthcare training. This is her ninth Budget and the Modi government’s second full fiscal roadmap of its third term, coming at a time when education is closely tied to technology shifts and job readiness. With this budget 2026 brings her closer to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of 10 budgets.
 
The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29 has recognised Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an economic strategy rather than a prestige technology race. It made a strong case for a bottom-up, multiple sector-specific approach grounded in open and interoperable systems to promote collaboration and shared innovation. 

