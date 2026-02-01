Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman unveils Bharat Vistaar; AI platform to support farmers in local languages

Bharat Vistaar AI Features: During her Budget 2026 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Bharat Vistaar, a multilingual AI-powered platform designed to boost farm productivity and reduce risks for farmers. In her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, Sitharaman said the initiative will help improve last-mile delivery of agricultural knowledge across the country. The new AI platform will function as a single interface through which farmers can access verified and region-specific advisories in multiple Indian languages.

Adding further, this initiative prioritises real-time access to soil and weather data, expert advice, and government schemes, aiming to transform how farmers manage their operations and receive support. It is a federated public digital network for agricultural information and advisory services.

Bharat Vistaar: Deliver Agri advisories in local languages

A new multilingual AI-powered platform will work as a single platform where farmers can get verified, region-specific advisories in multiple Indian languages. The tool will link the government’s Agri Stack portal with ICAR and its farming practices, helping farmers access research-based guidance in a clear and user-friendly way.

Bharat Vistaar features

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the platform will use AI to study crop, soil, weather and farming data, helping farmers turn scientific insights into practical decisions. By linking digital farmer records under Agri Stack with ICAR’s recommendations, the initiative aims to improve decision-making at the ground level.

In her Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman added that the platform will encourage the adoption of best farming practices across different agro-climatic regions. With verified advisories, region-specific guidance and support in multiple Indian languages, Bharat Vistaar is designed to make reliable agricultural knowledge more accessible to farmers.

Adding further, the platform will also give farmers direct access to Kisan Call Centre services, real-time weather updates through APIs, and an easy way to learn about, apply for, and track government schemes. (Also Read: Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new panel to review Impact Of AI on service sector, puts Job in focus)

From Telegram to Kisan Call Centre: AI widens farm support network

Around 4,000 extension workers in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are currently using an AI-enabled Telegram chatbot to receive agricultural advisories. Developed by Digital Green using Bhashini technology, the chatbot offers accurate, context-based advice in Hindi, Telugu and English. More regional languages will be added to reach a wider group of users.

The platform also integrates local knowledge through partnerships such as Apurva.ai’s collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture in Tamil Nadu, where over 1,500 farmers have shared real-world farming experiences. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch on Feb 25: Cheaper price, 256GB base storage, Android 16 tipped; Check expected specs)

Adding further, Wadhwani AI is contributing a conversational chatbot that connects farmers directly to the Kisan Call Centre (KCC), enabling them to seek instant advice, report issues and receive consistent responses. The KCC chatbot is expected to handle more than 500,000 queries from over 100,000 farmers, significantly widening access to support.