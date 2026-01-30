Budget gaming phones under Rs 30,000: Redmi Note 15 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQoo Neo 10R, Oppo F31 Pro And More

Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000: If you want a gaming smartphone without spending too much, there are plenty of good options available today. Many phones under Rs 30,000 now offer strong performance, suitable for gaming. Below are some options one can consider:

OnePlus Nord CE 5 (Rs 24,999-Rs 28,999)

This gaming-focused smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and an Arm G615 MC6 GPU. It features a 6.77-inch display with a 2392×1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1430 nits peak brightness. It is available in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. It comes with a 7100mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G (Rs 26,999 onwards)

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset with a Mali-G615 GPU, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is available in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It gets a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2772×1280 resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It offers up to 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 6580mAh battery supports 45W turbo charging.

iQoo Neo 10R (Rs 26,999-Rs 30,999)

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and an Adreno 735 GPU. Available in three variants - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB - the smartphone gets a 6043mm² canopy VC liquid cooling system. The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display has a 2800×1260 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It houses a 6400mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Oppo F31 Pro 5G (Rs 26,999-Rs 30,999)

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. It features a Dual-Engine Smoothness System with 72-month Fluency Certification and a vapour chamber up to 5,219 mm² for thermal management. It comes with a 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Other options under Rs 30,000 for a gaming include Vivo T4 Pro, Realme 15T and CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing.