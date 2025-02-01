Budget On Smartphone: How To Watch FM’s Budget Speech Live On Android And iOS Devices For Free

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1, at 11:00 AM in the Lok Sabha. This marks her eighth budget presentation and the second under the Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government.

The Budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address, will be held in two parts. The first session will run until February 13, while the second is scheduled from March 10 to April 4.

If you are planning to catch updates and access documents related to Budget 2025, taxpayers can download the Union Budget FY 2025-26 mobile app from the government's official website, www.indiabudget.gov.in. Notably, the app is available on both the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.

The Budget 2025 speech will be broadcast across various platforms, making it accessible to a wider audience. Here’s where you can catch the live action: Doordarshan (DD News) is broadcasting the event live on television and online, while Sansad TV, the official parliamentary channel, also providing coverage. Adding further, live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channels of Parliament and the government.

How To Catch Live Updates Of Budget 2025 In Smartphone

Step 1: Visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/downloadapp.php.

Step 2: For Android users, click on the Android link to download the app (compatible with Android Version 5.0 or above).

Step 3: For iPhone users, click on the iOS link to download the app (compatible with iOS Version 10 or above).

Step 4: Once installed, open the app to access all updates and documents related to Union Budget FY 2025-26.

How To Watch Budget 2025 Online For Free?

Step 1: Visit YouTube and open the official Sansad TV or Doordarshan channel to start live streaming.

Step 2: Go to the government website www.indiabudget.gov.in to access budget documents and a possible live feed.

Step 3: Download free news apps like JioTV, Airtel Xstream, or Hotstar to stream government channels live.

Step 4: Stay updated with live coverage on TV channels like Doordarshan (DD News) and Sansad TV for real-time updates.