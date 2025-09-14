ByteDance Introduces Seedream 4.0, Rival To Nano Banana; Check Features, Availability, And How To Create Vintage Saree AI Photos

Seedream 4.0 AI Saree Prompt: TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has introduced Seedream 4.0, its latest AI image-generation tool. This new AI tool directly challenges Google’s viral Nano Banana and is marketed as a professional-grade platform that emphasizes speed, accuracy, and creative consistency. Seedream 4.0 can produce ultra-sharp 2K-resolution images in under two seconds and allows users to upload up to six reference images to maintain visual identity across outputs.

According to ByteDance, Seedream 4.0 has outperformed Google DeepMind’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as Nano Banana, in several key performance tests during internal evaluations.

Seedream 4.0 Features

Seedream 4.0 is more than just a text-to-image tool. The AI tool combines multiple capabilities into one seamless platform. It offers integrated features such as text-to-image generation, image editing, and style consistency within a single system. Built with a professional focus, it caters to the needs of agencies, studios, and marketing teams. Its high reliability is powered by a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, ensuring stable performance even under heavy workloads. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Biggest Discount On Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max Announced; Check Price)

Seedream 4.0: Availability In India

Seedream 4.0 is currently available on ByteDance’s local platforms, such as the Jimeng and Doubao AI apps, along with the Volcano Engine cloud platform for businesses. Although ByteDance hasn’t officially confirmed its launch in India yet, the company’s global presence suggests it could be introduced here in the future. If that happens, Seedream 4.0 might emerge as a strong rival in India’s fast-growing AI tools market.

Seedream 4.0: How To Create Vintage Saree AI Photo

Step 1: Open the Seedream 4.0 on your mobile device or access it through a web browser.

Step 2: Select and upload the photograph you wish to edit.

Step 3: Paste a detailed prompt into the text box. For a vintage saree look, you can use a prompt like this: “Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree with blouse for the reference image. Keep the facial features and smile the same. Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft, serene expression, warm light from the right casting a cinematic profile shadow. Pure vintage diva energy.”

Step 4: Attach your photograph to the prompt and submit it.