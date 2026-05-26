Can AI truly replace human judgment, creativity and leadership? Here's what industry leaders say

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of daily business operations across industries. From hiring and employee training to customer engagement and enterprise management, companies are increasingly relying on AI tools to improve efficiency and decision-making. But as AI adoption grows, industry leaders are also raising an important question: can technology truly replace human judgment, creativity and leadership?

Many experts now believe the future of work will depend less on AI itself and more on how businesses use it responsibly. "The future of work will not be defined by AI alone but by how leaders use technology to unlock human potential at scale," said Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, while discussing changing workplace trends.

Companies move beyond AI hypes

Industry executives say businesses are slowly moving from AI experimentation to real-world implementation. However, companies are also becoming more cautious about blindly adopting every new tool. Shaakun Khanna said organizations are currently trying to balance what is technically possible with what is practically useful.

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“AI adoption is moving from pilot to production and most organisations are grappling with balancing what is possible versus what is practical in the context of the organisation,” he said. The conversations reflect a larger industry trend where companies now want measurable business outcomes instead of simply showcasing AI adoption.

Human leadership still seen as critical

Executives also highlighted that leadership styles are evolving as AI systems become more deeply integrated into workplaces. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said transformation is no longer limited to digitization alone; it is about aligning technology, talent, and business strategy to drive sustainable growth.

AI in the hiring process

On the use of AI in the hiring process, Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor, Indeed India, emphasized that excessive automation does not automatically improve recruitment outcomes. He challenged the assumption that more AI automatically leads to better hiring outcomes. He mentioned that success depends on strong underlying data, well-designed workflows, and sound decision-making processes.

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These discussions took place during SHRMTech26 held in Mumbai, where business leaders, HR professionals and technology experts debated the future of AI-driven workplaces.