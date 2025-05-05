Can ChatGPT Detect Cancer? People Share Their Experiences When AI Actually Came To Their Rescue

A 40-year-old woman has claimed that ChatGPT detected her cancer symptoms, which even the doctors were unable to identify at first, and was initially diagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis and acid reflux.

As per media reports, Lauren Bannon in the United States revealed that in February 2024, she first noticed that she was having difficulty bending her fingers. The doctors diagnosed her with rheumatoid arthritis. Later, she began experiencing excruciating stomach pain and lost 14 pounds in just a month. According to doctors, it was caused by acid reflux.

Unconvinced, Bannon turned to ChatGPT for an answer, which suggested that she might have Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. Bannon went to her doctor, who said that she could not have the disease as there was no family history of it. However, Bannon insisted on being tested. An ultrasound of Lauren’s thyroid revealed two cancerous lumps in her neck.

According to media reports, Bannon said that she did not have the symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease. If she had not looked at ChatGPT, she would have just taken the rheumatoid arthritis medications, and the cancer would have spread from her neck to other parts of her body. She added that without ChatGPT, she would have never discovered the disease, and that it saved her life.

Similar case- ChatGPT suggests blood cancer in woman

In a similar case, a 27-year-old woman in Paris revealed she experienced persistent night sweats and itchy skin in early 2024. Her medical test results showed no warning signs. However, according to ChatGPT, she might have blood cancer. Months later, when she consulted doctors due to increasing fatigue and chest pain, her scans showed a sizable mass on her left lung. It was Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, which ChatGPT had pointed out almost a year ago.