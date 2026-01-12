Advertisement
NewsTechnologyCan Public Wi-Fi At Railway Stations Expose Your Online Search? Here’s How To Protect Your Sensitive Data
TECHNOLOGY

Can Public Wi-Fi At Railway Stations Expose Your Online Search? Here’s How To Protect Your Sensitive Data

Public Wi-Fi Safety: You should always use a trusted VPN like Norton or Surfshark on public Wi-Fi to keep your data encrypted and safe from snoopers.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Can Public Wi-Fi At Railway Stations Expose Your Online Search? Here’s How To Protect Your Sensitive Data Image Credit: Gemini AI

Public Wi-Fi Safety: You’re at your favourite cafe, sipping coffee, at a railway station, and logging onto the free public Wi-Fi. It feels convenient, fast, and easy. But have you ever wondered who might be watching your online activity? Every click, search, and login could leave a digital trail. Public Wi-Fi networks are like open windows into your online life, and while they promise connection, they might also invite unseen eyes. Can the owner of that café or any public Wi-Fi provider actually see what you are doing online? In this article, we will uncover the truth behind these invisible spectators.

Public Wi-Fi Networks: ISPs Monitor All Unencrypted Traffic 

Public Wi-Fi is everywhere and crucial these days, from metro stations to airports, because our devices always need an internet connection, but internet service providers (ISPs) can see all unencrypted activity on their networks, meaning every click, search, and login can be logged. This does not mean they are constantly watching, but the possibility is real, which is why browsing personal content on company Wi-Fi can be risky. Where you connect also matters, as airports and railway stations may have extra security to detect unusual activity, yet their high traffic can make these networks less safe than smaller public Wi-Fi spots.

Are Public Wi-Fi Connections Safe?

Public Wi-Fi is not as safe as private networks because it often has no password and weak encryption. This makes it an easy target for "man-in-the-middle" attacks, where hackers can intercept your internet data. They might capture sensitive information like credit card numbers, passwords, and the websites you visit, even though they cannot see exactly what you do on those sites. On top of that, some cybercriminals create "fake hotspots" that look real. If you connect to them, they can quietly monitor your activity and steal your data without you even realizing it. (Also Read: What Is AI Voice Scam? Indore School Teacher Duped Of Rs 1,00,000; Here's How To Avoid)

Public Wi-Fi Safety: How To Protect Your Sensitive Data

You should always use a trusted VPN like Norton or Surfshark on public Wi-Fi to keep your data encrypted and safe from snoopers. Turn off auto-connect and file or printer sharing to avoid unauthorized access. Always confirm the network name with staff to avoid fake hotspots. Keep your device firewall on and enable two-factor authentication for extra protection. Avoid sensitive activities like online banking or shopping, log out after use, and clear your browser cache to remove any traces of your activity. These steps help you stay secure on open networks.  

