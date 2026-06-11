Canva offline mode is here: Design without an internet connection for up to 14 days – Here's how to set it up

Canva offline mode: Canva has rolled out its long-awaited Canva offline mode to all users globally, allowing anyone to create and edit designs without an active internet connection. The feature, called Canva Offline, was first announced at Canva Create earlier this year and is now available at no additional cost. It directly benefits students, professionals, and creators in India who regularly deal with unreliable connectivity or work on the move.

What canva offline mode actually does

Canva Offline allows users to save designs for offline access across devices and formats and continue working on them for up to 14 days without an internet connection. Changes made offline automatically sync once the device reconnects to the internet.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No additional downloads, subscriptions, or setup are required. Users can enable it through the platform's "Make available offline" option. The feature works across supported design formats and is free for all Canva accounts – free and paid alike.

Also Read | Using X daily? Here are 8 hidden features most users still don’t know about

How to enable canva offline mode: Step by step

Setting it up takes under a minute. Here's exactly how to do it:

Step 1: Open Canva and make sure you're connected to the internet first.

Step 2: Go to your Homepage, Recents, or Projects and find the design you want to save for offline use.

Step 3: Select the three-dot "More" menu on the design preview, then tap "Make available offline."

Step 4: Wait for the download to finish. The design will now be saved locally on your device.

Step 5: Once offline, go to Projects and select "Available offline" to find and open your saved design.

Step 6: Edit as normal. Your changes are saved locally on your device and sync automatically when you reconnect.

What works offline and what doesn't

A few limitations are worth knowing before you use this feature for critical work. You can only edit existing designs offline, creating a brand-new design requires an internet connection. Some features also will not work without the internet.

If your design contains videos, they will appear as a static image and will not play until you reconnect. Canva also advises against adding video or audio while offline, as this may cause broken media or prevent changes from saving when you reconnect.

Also Read | Instagram profile grid rearrange feature rolled out – Here is how to use it: Step by step

Canva recommends keeping at least 2GB of free storage space on your device for offline editing to run smoothly. Also, do not sign out of Canva while using offline mode, as this removes all saved offline designs from your device.

Canva offline mode solves a real problem for millions of Indian users who face unstable internet during commutes, travel, or power cuts. With automatic syncing, zero extra cost, and a 14-day offline window, it is one of the more practical updates Canva has rolled out in recent memory. Enable it before you next step onto a train or walk into a basement meeting room.