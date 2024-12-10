Advertisement
Casualty Of System? Techie Atul Subhash Dies By Suicide After Years Of 'Harassment' By Wife, Family Court; Netizens React

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: According to early investigations, Atul had been facing problems in his marriage, and his wife had filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru, tragically took his own life. His body was found in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he had hung himself. Police discovered a 24-page death note in which he accused his wife and her family of harassing him. However, the police have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. 

According to early investigations, Atul had been facing problems in his marriage, and his wife had filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. Before ending his life, Atul emailed his suicide note to several people, shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was part of, and hung a sign at his home that read “Justice is due.” He also recorded a video and posted it online, saying, “…A legal genocide of men happening in India currently."

Before committing the suicide, Subhash allegedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his 24-page suicide note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending. 

What Did Atul Subhash Say Before His Suicide?

Atul, in the video he recorded, explained that his wife had filed multiple cases against him and blamed her for his extreme decision. He said, “My wife has registered nine cases against me. Six cases are in the lower court and three in the high court.”

He also mentioned that in 2022, his wife filed a case against him, his parents, and his brother, accusing them of serious charges like murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, though she later withdrew the case.

Atul Subhash Accuses Judge of Corruption

Atul also accused a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, of taking bribes from people with cases in her court. He claimed that when he went to court, the judge asked him to settle the case and that his wife had initially demanded Rs 1 crore, later increasing the demand to Rs 3 crore.

When Atul told the judge that his wife had filed false cases, the judge allegedly ignored his complaint and said, “So what? She is your wife, and this is common." Atul further claimed that when he pointed out that many people die because of false cases, his wife reportedly said, “Why don’t you do the same?" The judge is also accused of asking for a Rs 5 lakh bribe to settle the case.

This incident highlights the severe consequences of unresolved marital issues and mental health struggles. Authorities are encouraging individuals facing emotional distress to reach out for help and support.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

 

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

