Casualty Of System? Techie Atul Subhash Dies By Suicide After Years Of 'Harassment' By Wife, Family Court; Netizens React

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru, tragically took his own life. His body was found in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he had hung himself. Police discovered a 24-page death note in which he accused his wife and her family of harassing him. However, the police have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to early investigations, Atul had been facing problems in his marriage, and his wife had filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. Before ending his life, Atul emailed his suicide note to several people, shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was part of, and hung a sign at his home that read “Justice is due.” He also recorded a video and posted it online, saying, “…A legal genocide of men happening in India currently."

Before committing the suicide, Subhash allegedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his 24-page suicide note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending.

- His wife, driven by greed, was already receiving ₹40,000 every month as maintenance, despite working at Accenture and earning her own money.



- Yet, she demanded ₹2-4 lakhs more.



What Did Atul Subhash Say Before His Suicide?

Atul, in the video he recorded, explained that his wife had filed multiple cases against him and blamed her for his extreme decision. He said, “My wife has registered nine cases against me. Six cases are in the lower court and three in the high court.”

This is not suicide but murder, the law, justice process and judiciary of this country are responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/HHfFEd8uMl — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) December 10, 2024

He also mentioned that in 2022, his wife filed a case against him, his parents, and his brother, accusing them of serious charges like murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, though she later withdrew the case.

Atul Subhash Accuses Judge of Corruption

Atul also accused a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, of taking bribes from people with cases in her court. He claimed that when he went to court, the judge asked him to settle the case and that his wife had initially demanded Rs 1 crore, later increasing the demand to Rs 3 crore.

When Atul told the judge that his wife had filed false cases, the judge allegedly ignored his complaint and said, “So what? She is your wife, and this is common." Atul further claimed that when he pointed out that many people die because of false cases, his wife reportedly said, “Why don’t you do the same?" The judge is also accused of asking for a Rs 5 lakh bribe to settle the case.

This incident highlights the severe consequences of unresolved marital issues and mental health struggles. Authorities are encouraging individuals facing emotional distress to reach out for help and support.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Evidence and conversations with the judge cited by Atul clearly show the instances of instigation for him to commit suicide as well as the alleged corruption charges on Judge Reeta Kaushik which needs a thorough investigation...!!! pic.twitter.com/3tSxl3Os5N — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) December 10, 2024

SMT. REETA KAUSHIK is the judge who destroyed the life of this innocent man. What are the procedures people can take against unhuman judges like this lady?

She should be tried legally and be put behind bars immediately. @indSupremeCourt https://t.co/8eqJRd3STr pic.twitter.com/JmMNN0xwbA — The Social Warrior (@zorro_warrior) December 10, 2024

True gender equality requires neutral and just laws. Misuse of pro-women laws by a few undermines their intent and fairness. Addressing these issues is crucial to ensuring justice for everyone and building trust in the legal system. Neutrality is the key to progress. — Gagan Sharma (@fromgagan) December 10, 2024

Unless we ask our lawmakers to change the laws, it wont change.. why we are not asking for these changes yet, is surprising.

Police and judiciary will only follow the set laws. — Indic Spiritual Wisdom (@AnjanikaHanuman) December 10, 2024

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).