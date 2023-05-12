CBSE Board Results 2023: Check How To Download 10th , 12th Marksheets Via DigiLocker

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared 10th and 12th board exam results, giving a major relief to students. The results for students are available on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.

Students can now download their results on Digilocker and Umang App. It not only allows the easy access to marksheets but you can also share the results anytime, anywhere.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: How To Access Marksheets On Digilocker?

Step 1: Visit the following URL – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Step 2: Click on get started with account creation.

Step 3: Enter requisite information and 6 digit PIN provided by your school.

Step 4: Verify details, provide mobile no. and validate with OTP received.

Step 5: DigiLocker account activated successfully.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Exam Warriors

PM Narendra Modi congratulated to all Exam warriors who had passed in the Class X CBSE exams, stated, “Wishing them the very best for their upcoming endeavours. May they have a bright academic career and also pursue their other passions beyond the classroom.”

Congratulations to all #ExamWarriors who have passed in the Class X CBSE exams. Wishing them the very best for their upcoming endeavours. May they have a bright academic career and also pursue their other passions beyond the classroom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023

He further said that he would like to tell those bright youngsters who felt they could have done better in Class XII exams – you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine.