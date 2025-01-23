CCPA Sends Notice To Apple Regarding iPhone Performance Issues Post iOS Update

New Delhi: India’s Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against Apple Inc. following a surge of consumer complaints regarding performance issues with iPhones after the release of the iOS 18+ update. The announcement was made by Pralhad Joshi, the Consumer Affairs Minister, through X.

Joshi mentioned that the CCPA had reviewed complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline: “The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter.”

Apple Asked to Provide Clarification

Apple has been asked to explain the technical issues some iPhone users are facing after a recent software update. Complaints about performance problems have been reported to the National Consumer Helpline, according to PTI.

The notice adds to the growing regulatory scrutiny of Apple’s operations in India, a crucial market for smartphone makers. Last year, the central government also issued a warning to some Apple users about two software vulnerabilities, highlighting a “high risk of unauthorized access, data theft, or control of the affected system by hackers.”

Apple Store app for India

Apple Launches Apple Store app in India

Apple has launched the Apple Store app in India which offers a personalized shopping experience for users. The app, now available to Apple customers in the country, provides customized recommendations to make browsing and buying easier.

This launch is a key part of Apple’s plan to strengthen its presence in India, especially in smaller towns and cities to drive growth. The app works alongside the physical flagship stores that opened in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. Apple has also announced plans to open more stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai in the near future.