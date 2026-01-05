CES 2026 To Begin Soon: Samsung, LG, Asus, Lenovo To Unveil AI-Powered Devices In Las Vegas; Check Date And How To Watch Live

CES 2026 To Begin Soon: As the calendar turns and a new year begins, tech fans around the world turn their eyes to one place, Las Vegas. It is that time of the year again when innovation takes center stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). From January 6 to January 9, the global tech industry will gather under one roof to showcase what the future looks like.

This year, CES 2026 is back in full swing, and the excitement is already in the air. With just hours to go, leading brands like LG, Lenovo, Asus, Samsung, AMD, and Nvidia are preparing to unveil their latest breakthroughs, setting the tone for the tech trends that will define the year ahead.

CES 2026 Las Vegas: Samsung Unveils New Line of AI-Powered Smart TV

During the event, Samsung is expected to showcase a new range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered home appliances. These include ultra-premium smart TVs and Bespoke series products such as vacuum cleaners and washing machines, which will be introduced at the “The First Look” event.

Samsung has also revealed a massive 130-inch Micro RGB smart TV at CES 2026. It comes with a stylish, gallery-inspired frame that looks like a large architectural window. Adding further, the company also introduced Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washing machine.

This machine can wash and dry clothes in one go, so there is no need to move clothes from one machine to another. Adding further, the company is set to unveil the new Family Hub refrigerator. This AI-enabled fridge features AI Vision technology powered by Google Gemini, similar to Samsung’s smart TVs.

CES 2026 Las Vegas: LG To Introduce World’s Thinnest Wireless OLED Wallpaper TV

LG Electronics has introduced its latest OLED TV lineup, which it claims is the world’s thinnest wireless OLED Wallpaper TV. The new TV is part of LG’s OLED evo W6 series and is designed to blend seamlessly into modern homes. According to the company, this lineup features its most advanced display technology so far, called Hyper Radiant Color Technology.

This technology enhances color quality and brightness, delivering a more lifelike viewing experience. One of the biggest highlights of the TV is its ultra-slim design, which allows it to sit flat against the wall like wallpaper. With wireless connectivity, the TV also reduces cable clutter, offering users a clean, stylish, and premium entertainment setup.

CES 2026 Las Vegas: ASUS To Unveil Dual-Screen Laptops

Dual-screen laptops often sound exciting but can feel impractical in daily use. Asus has been one of the few brands consistently experimenting with this concept, and CES 2026 could be an important moment for the Zenbook Duo. If the laptop moves to Intel’s Panther Lake processors as expected, it could become one of the most well-balanced dual-screen laptops yet.

CES 2026 Las Vegas: Lenovo To Unveil Premium Ultrabooks

Windows on ARM has been evolving for a long time, and Lenovo appears confident that 2026 will be a turning point. According to reports, the company is set to showcase a complete range of Snapdragon X2-powered laptops at CES. The lineup is expected to include premium ultrabooks as well as versatile 2-in-1 devices, highlighting Lenovo’s push toward more powerful and flexible Windows on ARM PCs.

CES 2026 Las Vegas: Where To Watch Event Live

The best place to start is the official CES website and its video library, where keynote sessions and major presentations are uploaded every day. You can also watch live coverage on the CES YouTube channel, which streams keynotes, brand showcases, and interviews directly from the show floor. In addition, companies like Samsung, LG, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Lenovo, Asus, and HP will livestream their own events on platforms such as YouTube and X.