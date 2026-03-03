Chandra Grahan 2026 Timings Today: How to capture Blood Moon on iPhone and Android like a Pro

Chandra Grahan 2026 Timings Today: The first Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) of 2026 is occurring on 3rd March 2026, coinciding with the vibrant festival of Holi. As colours fill the streets for Holi and Phalguna Purnima brightens the calendar, the sky will prepare a spectacle of its own. The first Chandra Grahan of the year will unfold as the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow and slowly turning the lunar surface a deep crimson.

This rare Total Lunar Eclipse, often called the Blood Moon, will be visible across most parts of India. The partial phase will begin at 3:20 pm, totality will start at 4:34 pm, conclude at 5:33 pm, and the entire eclipse will end by 6:48 pm. With a magnitude of 1.155 and no total lunar eclipse again until December 31, 2028, the moment is truly special.

The good news is that you do not need a professional camera to capture it. By using Pro mode on Android and carefully adjusting the ISO and shutter speed, or by lowering the exposure and manually focusing on an iPhone, along with keeping your phone steady on a tripod, you can capture the Blood Moon beautifully like a pro. In this article, we will explain how you can photograph the lunar eclipse like a pro using your iPhone or Android device.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: How to capture on Android like a pro

Android users should switch to Pro or Manual mode for better control. Start with a low ISO between 100 and 200 to avoid noise. Keep the shutter speed around 1/125 or 1/250 when the Moon is bright. Set focus to infinity for sharp results. If your phone supports RAW shooting, enable it for better editing flexibility later.

During totality, when the Moon turns red, increase ISO slightly to 400 or 800 and slow the shutter speed to capture more light. Make adjustments gradually to avoid overexposure.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: How to capture on iPhone like a pro

iPhone users can tap on the Moon to lock focus and then slide down to reduce exposure. This prevents the Moon from appearing too bright. If available, use a third-party manual camera app for more control over ISO and shutter speed. Avoid relying completely on Night Mode, as it may over-brighten the lunar surface.

Blood Moon Effect: Adjust settings during totality

During the total eclipse, when the Moon turns reddish in what is popularly known as the Blood Moon effect, you will need to adjust your settings carefully. Increase the ISO slightly to around 400–800 to allow more light into the sensor, and reduce the shutter speed to 1/60 or slower to capture the deeper tones. Most importantly, keep your phone completely steady, preferably on a tripod, to avoid blur. These adjustments will help you capture the dramatic red hue clearly and with better detail.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Plan Before You Shoot

Check the eclipse timing and local weather updates in advance to avoid last-minute surprises. It is always better to reach your viewing spot at least 15 to 20 minutes early so you can set up your phone, adjust the settings calmly, and test a few shots before the eclipse begins. With proper manual control, steady support, and a little patience, your smartphone is more than capable of capturing Chandra Grahan 2026 like a pro. The real secret lies in preparation, not in expensive equipment.