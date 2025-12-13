Advertisement
ChatGPT-5.2 vs Grok 4.1: OpenAI Launches Its Latest AI Model, Benchmarks, Price, Availability, Privacy, And Features Explained
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

ChatGPT-5.2 vs Grok 4.1: OpenAI Launches Its Latest AI Model, Benchmarks, Price, Availability, Privacy, And Features Explained

ChatGPT-5.2 vs Grok 4.1: ChatGPT-5.2 and Grok 4.1 take slightly different approaches to privacy and user controls, especially around safety, data use, and customization   

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ChatGPT-5.2 vs Grok 4.1: OpenAI Launches Its Latest AI Model, Benchmarks, Price, Availability, Privacy, And Features Explained Image Credit: Gemini AI

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1 Features And Price: OpenAI has launched its latest AI model series to power GPT-5.2, the newest model in the GPT-5 lineup. The new AI model will begin rolling out immediately, with paid ChatGPT subscribers receiving access first. With this launch, the main competition appears to be between Google Gemini 3 and ChatGPT-5.2, as Google’s Gemini 3 has made significant waves since its release in mid-November.

Google Gemini 3 and Open AI ChatGPT-5.2 appear to be neck and neck across most metrics, indicating that OpenAI still has the capability to compete with the industry’s top players. However, Elon Musk's Grok 4.1 also remains a strong presence on the leaderboards.

In this article, we will compare ChatGPT-5.2 and Elon Musk's Grok 4.1, as GPT-5.2 is still fresh out of the box. This means that benchmark scores are likely to change over time as more users gain access and put the model through its paces.

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1: LMArena Rankings

At the moment, GPT-5.2 is missing from most LMArena rankings, which makes a side-by-side comparison with Grok 4.1 challenging. OpenAI has stated that GPT-5.2 delivers slightly better performance than GPT-5.1 across nearly all benchmarks.

Since GPT-5.1 is already listed on LMArena, its scores offer a useful reference point for estimating GPT-5.2’s potential. For now, GPT-5.2 appears on LMArena only in the Web Development category, where it holds the second position, ranking above Grok.

Based on these early indicators, GPT-5.2 is expected to outperform Grok in most categories. That said, Grok could still maintain its second-place position on the Text leaderboard, where it currently trails Gemini 3. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features Across Missed Call Messages, Chat Upgrades With Meta AI, And New Media Tab On Desktop- Details)

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1: Features

Both the models have AI chatbot functionality and the ability to generate images directly from the AI chatbot. ChatGPT can make videos with the help of Sora 2, while Grok can generate videos and images from its Grok Imagine platform. Both Sora and Grok Imagine lag far behind rivals like Google's Veo 3 and LumaAI's Ray3.

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1: Privacy And Safety Controls

ChatGPT-5.2 and Grok 4.1 take slightly different approaches to privacy and user controls, especially around safety, data use, and customization. ChatGPT-5.2 builds on OpenAI’s safety stack with stronger content filtering, age-aware protections, and more granular settings like parental controls, options to turn off memory, limit features such as image generation, and opt out of training, giving families and enterprises clearer levers over how data and capabilities are used.

On the other hand, the Grok 4.1 emphasizes privacy in the client context with features such as encrypted chat in some integrations, configurable retention windows, and export tools, along with clearer controls to prevent conversations from being used to improve models, making it attractive for users who prioritize data minimization and local control alongside a more personality-driven assistant.

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1: Availability

Both the new AI models are generally available to public via OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Grok’s chat platform, respectively. As we know that the most people interact with ChatGPT and Grok directly through their interfaces. However, ChatGPT is integrated into more products than Grok, giving it a leg up in terms of overall availability.

ChatGPT-5.2 Vs Grok 4.1: Price

To use GPT-5.2, you need a ChatGPT Pro subscription, which costs $20 per month or $200 per month, depending on the plan you choose. Grok’s free tier only provides access to Grok 4, not Grok 4.1. To use Grok 4.1, you’ll need a paid subscription. SuperGrok plans start at $30 per month and can go up to $300 per month for higher usage limits. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

