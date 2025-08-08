GPT-5 Launch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has predicted that India could become the artificial intelligence (AI) giant's largest market globally. Altman made this statement as OpenAI launched its next-generation model, ChatGPT-5. Currently, India is the company’s second-largest market after the United States. Moreover, the CEO praised Indians as “remarkable” in their use of AI.

“It’s incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI — what citizens of India are doing — is really quite remarkable,” Altman said during the launch of GPT-5, the latest version of the AI system that powers ChatGPT. He also stated that the company is working with local partners to make its products more effective and affordable for Indian users, adding that he plans to visit the country in September.

Open AI Partnership With IndiaAI Mission

In June, OpenAI, in collaboration with the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, launched ‘OpenAI Academy India’, marking the platform’s first international expansion. The initiative aims to enhance access to AI education and tools by leveraging India’s thriving developer community, robust digital infrastructure, and growing startup ecosystem.

It supports the IndiaAI Mission’s ‘FutureSkills’ pillar by offering AI skills training to diverse groups — including students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners. “India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development, with adoption and innovation accelerating at remarkable speed,” said Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI.

GPT-5: OpenAI’s Most Advanced AI Yet

GPT-5 integrates the best of ChatGPT into one unified experience designed to deliver the most accurate answers every time. “We are introducing GPT‑5, our best AI system yet. GPT‑5 marks a significant leap in intelligence over all previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more. It’s a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to take more time to provide expert-level responses,” the company stated.

Advanced AI Access With GPT‑5 Pro

GPT‑5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers receiving greater usage and Pro subscribers gaining access to GPT‑5 Pro — a version featuring extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.

“GPT‑5 is a unified system featuring a smart, efficient model for most queries, a deeper reasoning model (GPT‑5 Thinking) for more complex problems, and a real‑time router that decides which to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and user intent,” the company explained. (With Inputs From IANS)