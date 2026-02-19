ChatGPT comes to JioHotstar: Watch movies, TV shows, cricket matches by voice search; Check how it works

Jiohotstar, OpenAI roll out ChatGPT: India’s streaming experience is set to change with a new partnership between JioHotstar and OpenAI. The companies have announced that they are rolling out a ChatGPT-powered voice and text interface on the popular platform. This move is aimed at making discovering and watching content easier and more natural for users across the country.

Traditionally, streaming has been a one-way experience where users scroll through menus and type keywords to find shows or movies. With this new feature, viewers can simply speak or type in natural language about what they want to watch, and the system will respond with personalised recommendations.

These can be based on the viewer’s mood, preferred genre, or any type of content. The technology supports multiple Indian languages and moves beyond rigid searches. It is designed to understand context and layered prompts.

How it works?

Using ChatGPT’s advanced conversational AI, users can express their preferences in everyday language. For example, you can say, “Suggest some autobiographical movies,” or “Show India vs Pakistan last match highlights,” and the assistant will provide relevant suggestions according to your search.

This multilingual search feature replaces old keyword searches and is aimed at reducing endless scrolling.

Benefits for viewers

The integration isn’t limited to movies and TV shows - it also works for live sports content. Users can ask for scores, key moments, and player information without leaving the stream. Beyond the app, users interacting with ChatGPT itself can receive content recommendations linked directly to JioHotstar’s catalogue.

It is rolling out in phases. JioHotstar said the new conversational features will launch first with select experiences and expand gradually across more content.