ChatGPT Down? Several Users Across the Globe Flag Issues With AI Chatbot; OpenAI Yet To React

ChatGPT Down: ChatGPT is experiencing a major outage, with users across the globe reporting disruptions. Many have taken to social media to share their frustration over the downtime. According to data from Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service issues, there have been hundreds of reports in the past 20 minutes, confirming widespread problems with the AI chatbot. India has been particularly affected, with more than 439 user complaints. So far, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not issued an official statement on the matter.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not released an official statement regarding the outage. While some users report that the service is functioning normally, others continue to face network errors on both the website and mobile app.