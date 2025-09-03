Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954995https://zeenews.india.com/technology/chatgpt-down-several-users-across-the-globe-flag-issues-with-ai-chatbot-openai-yet-to-react-2954995.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT Down? Several Users Across the Globe Flag Issues With AI Chatbot; OpenAI Yet To React

ChatGPT Down: India has been particularly affected, with more than 439 user complaints. So far, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not issued an official statement on the matter.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ChatGPT Down? Several Users Across the Globe Flag Issues With AI Chatbot; OpenAI Yet To React Image Credit: Freepik

ChatGPT Down: ChatGPT is experiencing a major outage, with users across the globe reporting disruptions. Many have taken to social media to share their frustration over the downtime. According to data from Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service issues, there have been hundreds of reports in the past 20 minutes, confirming widespread problems with the AI chatbot. India has been particularly affected, with more than 439 user complaints. So far, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not issued an official statement on the matter. 

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not released an official statement regarding the outage. While some users report that the service is functioning normally, others continue to face network errors on both the website and mobile app.  

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Ankur Mishra is an experienced tech and business journalist with over 4.5 years of experience. He has a strong interest in the automobile industry and covers everything from new gadget launches and... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK