ChatGPT Faces Global Outage, Restored After Hours

New Delhi: Open AI’s chatbot on Thursday experienced a global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the application and website. Many reported difficulties in using the service which led to widespread disruptions for users worldwide.

OpenAI has confirmed that the issue with the ChatGPT API has been resolved, and services are back up for all users. By 6 PM, outage tracking site Downdetector had logged over 3,000 reports from users experiencing problems with the service.

Around 4 PM, OpenAI announced on its website that it had received numerous error reports from users and was looking into the issue, according to ET. Shortly after, the company confirmed that a fix had been applied and services were fully restored.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…