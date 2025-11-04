ChatGPT Go Now Free In India For One Year: OpenAI Launches Special Offer Starting November 4- Check Details

ChatGPT’s premium Go version is now available free of cost in India, not just for a limited trial, but for a full year. The complimentary access starts from today, i.e. Tuesday, November 4.

What Is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription plan that offers access to several advanced features, such as higher message limits, expanded image generation, longer memory, and the ability to upload more files and images. All these tools are powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model. The plan was launched in India in August after growing demand for a more affordable way to use ChatGPT’s advanced tools.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s Growing Role in OpenAI’s Expansion

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest and fastest-growing market, with millions of students, developers, and professionals using it daily. After a strong response that saw paid users double within a month, OpenAI expanded ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 countries. The company says this free offer reflects its “India-first” approach and supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission to make AI tools more accessible and inclusive.

Why Is ChatGpt GO Free In India?

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by how Indian users are using ChatGPT Go.

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools,” he said.

Additionally, OpenAI is partnering with civil society organisations, educational platforms, and government initiatives to make its AI tools more inclusive and widely accessible across India. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in the country will also receive a complimentary 12-month extension, with further details to be shared soon.

(From the Inputs of IANS)