ChatGPT Helps Woman Win Lottery Worth Rs 1.32 Crore: Check How AI Tool Guided Her To Luck

OpenAI's ChatGPT Lottery: In today’s fast-paced world of technology, artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our daily life. From writing and storytelling to idea generation and even financial advice. In a surprising twist, OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently played an unexpected role in helping a woman from the United States secure a major lottery win.

Carrie Edwards, a Virginia resident, used AI tool ChatGPT to pick her numbers for the Virginia Lottery Powerball draw on September 8. The AI-powered suggestions turned out to be her lucky charm, earning her an impressive $150,000 (around 1.32 crore) prize. Her story quickly made headlines, showcasing how AI tools like ChatGPT are finding unique applications in everyday decision-making.

Surprisingly, Edwards is not a regular lottery player. This time, she relied on AI instead of just her instinct, combining technology with intuition, and won a life-changing prize.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How ChatGPT Helped Woman Win The Lottery?

Edwards from Virginia became an overnight sensation after winning big in the September 8 Virginia Lottery. She matched four of the first five numbers along with the Powerball, securing an initial prize of $50,000. However, her decision to spend an extra dollar on the Power Play option tripled her winnings to $150,000 (about Rs 1.32 crore).

At a press conference, Edwards revealed that she had even turned to ChatGPT for help before the draw. “I’m like, ChatGPT, talk to me… Do you have numbers for me?” she recalled. Just two days later, while sitting in a meeting, her phone buzzed with a notification: “Please collect your lottery winnings.” Initially dismissing it as a scam, Edwards admitted, “I thought, ‘I know I didn’t win.’” But once she verified the alert, reality set in—she had actually won a life-changing amount. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Orders Cancelled, Netizens Call It ‘SCAM’)

What Did She Do With Her Lottery Winnings?

Her life-changing win inspired an incredible act of generosity. Edwards donated her entire prize to charity, turning her good fortune into a force for positive change. Her donations support research on frontotemporal degeneration, food justice programs, and military families, causes that reflect her compassion, personal experiences, and commitment to making a real difference in peoples lives.