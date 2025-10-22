ChatGPT Kicked Off WhatsApp: Meta Bans AI Bots – Will Your Chats Survive After Jan 15?

San Francisco: ChatGPT is officially leaving WhatsApp. OpenAI confirmed the departure after Meta’s new rules effectively banned third-party AI chatbots on the messaging platform. The AI startup announced in its updated FAQ that January 15, 2026, will be the final day for users to interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

“On Jan 15, 2026, ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp. ChatGPT remains available on iOS, Android and the web,” OpenAI stated on its website.

Users are being urged to link their accounts soon to preserve chat history. WhatsApp does not support exporting conversations, so unlinked accounts risk losing all messages.

“We recommend linking your account soon to maintain your history. Your WhatsApp conversations will not transfer automatically after January 15, 2026. WhatsApp does not support chat exports,” the company added.

After linking, OpenAI is also allowing users to unlink their phone numbers from their accounts.

Until now, WhatsApp users could reach ChatGPT by messaging 1-800-242-8478, asking questions, generating images, browsing the web or chatting with the AI assistant. Other AI chatbots offered similar capabilities.

Why ChatGPT Is Leaving

Meta recently updated its WhatsApp Business API policy, effectively banning general-purpose AI chatbots. The policy states, “Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion (‘AI Providers’), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly.”

The policy affects ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, Poke and other AI chatbots. Meta claims this move is aimed at reducing server load. In fact, the platform ensures that Meta AI will become the only chatbot available on WhatsApp.

ChatGPT’s presence on Meta apps had grown steadily, occupying more space across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Users presently have no way to opt out of interactions with Meta AI features. Meta also recently announced plans to target ads and personalise content based on AI conversations across its platforms.