ChatGPT Study Mode Feature: OpenAI has launched a new Study Mode in ChatGPT, designed to assist students with learning, revision, and exam preparation. This dedicated mode is now available for free in India, offering a major educational boost to millions of users. The AI-powered study assistant is accessible to logged-in users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans.

The new Study is available in 11 Indian languages with multimodal support, bringing voice, image, and text together to make AI learning accessible for diverse learners. Meanwhile, the ChatGPT Edu users will also get access in the coming weeks. This move comes as a response to growing concerns and conversations around the use of AI in education, aiming to make learning more accessible and effective for students.

The new Study Mode in ChatGPT helps students learn more effectively. They can get simple explanations, ask subject-specific questions, and even take quizzes — all within one interface. Whether it's math, essays, or science, Study Mode makes studying easier, more personalized, and more helpful. The new mobile-friendly design ensures that students from any part of the country, whether urban or rural, can use it easily, making high-quality learning support widely accessible.

ChatGPT 'Study Mode: How To Use It

Step 1: Go to the ChatGPT app or website and sign in to your account.

Step 2: On the home screen, look for the “Study Mode” banner or icon.

Step 3: Tap or click the banner to switch to Study Mode.

Step 4: Choose what you want to study, like English, History, or Physics.

Step 5: Ask questions, get simple explanations, or try quizzes and practice material.

How To Use ChatGPT Study Mode For Academic Success

The new mode helps students make the most of their study time. You can ask the AI to break down your syllabus into daily, bite-sized lessons, making learning more manageable. Students can practice regularly by using the quiz feature to test themselves before exams and stay sharp.

If any topic feels confusing, simply request a simplified explanation or an easy-to-understand analogy. To enhance your preparation, you can copy AI-generated summaries into your personal study notes or journal. Adding further, students can easily switch between topics based on their needs and requirements.