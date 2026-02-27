ChatGPT ‘naughty chat’ feature: Adults can talk on spicy topics through Erotica mode; Update likely soon

ChatGPT ‘naughty chat’ feature: OpenAI is working on a new feature for ChatGPT that could allow adults to have more mature conversations with the AI. In ChatGPT v1.2026.055, Android Authority discovered code that suggests the company is building an “optional erotica mode” called “Naughty Chats.” This possible feature would be available only to users aged 18 and over and would require age verification before it can be used.

The new feature is not yet available to the public. It was spotted in the latest ChatGPT app update, where developers found references to a setting called “Naughty Chats.” According to those code strings, this mode would allow the chatbot to use more adult-themed or “spicier” language when a user explicitly asks for it. The feature is disabled by default and must be turned on by the user.

Age verification and safety tools

OpenAI plans to ensure that only adults can turn on the mode. The company has built special age-verification tools that could check whether someone is 18 or older before allowing access. These tools may review a user’s account history and activity. If the system cannot confirm that a person is an adult, the user might need to upload a selfie or other ID to prove their age through a third-party service.

OpenAI’s previous plans on adult content

The idea of offering adult content in ChatGPT is not completely new. Last year, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, spoke about plans to relax some content restrictions and allow verified adults to use more mature language in the chatbot. He said this would be part of a broader effort to “treat adult users like adults,” but only after strong safety systems are in place.

No official launch date yet

At this time, OpenAI has not officially announced when “Naughty Chats” might become available to all users. The company is still developing and testing the tools needed to keep the feature safe and age-appropriate.