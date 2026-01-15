Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006976https://zeenews.india.com/technology/chatgpt-whatsapp-ban-2026-save-chat-history-meta-rules-3006976.html
NewsTechnologyNo More Use Of ChatGPT On WhatsApp: Metas New Rules End Access For 50M Users – Check How To Save Your Chat History
TECHNOLOGY

No More Use Of ChatGPT On WhatsApp: Meta's New Rules End Access For 50M Users – Check How To Save Your Chat History

OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, can no longer be used on WhatsApp. This change comes after Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, updated its business API policies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No More Use Of ChatGPT On WhatsApp: Meta's New Rules End Access For 50M Users – Check How To Save Your Chat HistoryImage Credit: Gemini

OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, can no longer be used on WhatsApp starting today, January 15, 2026. This change comes after Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, updated its business API policies to restrict general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Over 50 million users who enjoyed chatting, creating, and learning via WhatsApp now won’t be able to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

In October 2025, Meta introduced new rules to limit AI companies from using WhatsApp as a main hub for broad AI assistants. The policy blocks services that run open-ended conversations or share user data for AI training. OpenAI confirmed the end of support, saying they preferred to stay but must follow the terms. This affects text chats and calls to the number +1 (800) 242-8478.

Users in India and worldwide will experience this OpenAI update, as WhatsApp has billions of active users. Many relied on ChatGPT for quick answers, image generation, and web searches right in their chats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women cardigan
Stylish Women’s Cardigans for Cozy Layers, Everyday Comfort & Modern Looks
Iran unrest
Why Turmoil In Iran Could Narrow India’s Options And Open Doors For Pak, China
Yoga for cardiovascular health
Yoga For Cardiovascular Health: Strengthening Heart And Mind Together
women jeans
Relaxed to Street-Ready: Trendy Women’s Jeans That Redefine Everyday Style
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 15.01.2026: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
Darbhanga Raj
Darbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Donated 600 Kg Gold, Dies
Commonwealth Speakers' conference
'President Of India, Delhi CM Are Women': PM Modi Hails Indian Women's Role
UPI
The Evolving Landscape Of Merchant Fraud In India: What Businesses Should Know
BMC Election 2026
BMC: Check Where Asia's Richest Municipal Body Spend Its Money?