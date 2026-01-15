OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, can no longer be used on WhatsApp starting today, January 15, 2026. This change comes after Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, updated its business API policies to restrict general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Over 50 million users who enjoyed chatting, creating, and learning via WhatsApp now won’t be able to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

In October 2025, Meta introduced new rules to limit AI companies from using WhatsApp as a main hub for broad AI assistants. The policy blocks services that run open-ended conversations or share user data for AI training. OpenAI confirmed the end of support, saying they preferred to stay but must follow the terms. This affects text chats and calls to the number +1 (800) 242-8478.

Users in India and worldwide will experience this OpenAI update, as WhatsApp has billions of active users. Many relied on ChatGPT for quick answers, image generation, and web searches right in their chats.