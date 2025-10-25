Chhath Puja 2025: IRCTC Website Down Amid Festival Season Rush; Users Unable to Book Train Tickets

IRCTC Website Down: The IRCTC website is down again, preventing users from booking train tickets on both the site and the app during the busy festive season, including Chhath Puja travel. Many people trying to access the platform are seeing this message: "This Site is currently unreachable, please try after some time."

This is the second major outage just before the holidays, after similar issues occurred before Diwali. Last time, the problem was resolved within a few hours, but this repeated outage is causing inconvenience for lakhs of passengers planning to travel for Chhath Puja. So far, IRCTC has not provided any update on when ticket booking services will resume.