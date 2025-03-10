New Chinese AI Agent Manus: China is making waves in the AI race once again. Just weeks after DeepSeek grabbed headlines, another startup, Monica, has introduced its own AI agent called Manus. Now, the AI agent is being compared to top AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. It stands out as an advanced agent capable of handling multiple tasks and working autonomously.

Currently, the AI agent Manus is available through an invite-only web preview. It can perform practical tasks like building websites step by step. The company has shared a demo video on its official site, manus.im, and within 20 hours of launch on March 6, the AI agent had already gone viral.

Notably, the Manus was launched on March 6 and in just a few days after its launch it has managed to catch global attention. According to creators, the Manus outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch on the GAIA benchmark.

Chinese startup Monica just launched Manus, the world’s first general AI agent. #Manus has set new state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance across all three difficulty levels, surpassing #OpenAI’s Deep Research in the GAIA benchmark for real-world problem-solving capabilities. pic.twitter.com/eiRShk1hxq — Chengdu Hi-tech Zone (@ChengduHitech) March 7, 2025

What Is Manus?

Manus is being called the world's first truly general AI agent. Unlike regular chatbots, it operates fully on its own, capable of thinking, planning, and completing tasks without human help. Reports suggest it can independently deliver complete results.

For example, if tasked with writing a research paper on global warming, Manus won’t just generate text. It will research sources, write the paper, create charts and interactive elements, and compile everything—without requiring additional user input.

Manus AI Features:

Works Independently

Manus runs entirely in the cloud, allowing it to continue working on assigned tasks even if the user disconnects. This makes it ideal for long-term projects, ensuring uninterrupted progress without requiring constant user supervision.

Live Web Interaction

Unlike most AI models, Manus actively browses the web, interacts with websites, and displays its workflow in real-time. This transparency helps users understand how it gathers and processes information to generate accurate and relevant results.

Learns and Adapts

Manus continuously learns from user interactions, refining its responses over time. It adapts to individual preferences, improving the relevance and accuracy of its outputs, making it more personalized and efficient with repeated use.

Manus, the new AI product that everyone's talking about, is worth the hype.



This is the AI agent we were promised.

Deep Research+Operator+Computer Use+Lovable+memory.



Asked it to "Do a professional analysis of Tesla stock " and it did ~2wks of professional-level work in ~1hr! pic.twitter.com/qipMcWPIX6 — Deedy (@deedydas) March 8, 2025

Multi-Platform Access

The AI can collect and analyze data from various platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. This capability allows it to pull real-time insights, making it a powerful tool for research, social media monitoring, and trend analysis.

Manages Multiple Screens

Manus can operate across multiple screens simultaneously, enabling seamless multitasking. Its ability to handle different tasks in parallel, as shown in its official demo, makes it highly efficient for complex workflows requiring diverse inputs.

Beyond Text Generation

Manus does more than just produce text; it can create detailed reports, interactive presentations, and even code-based outputs like data visualizations and spreadsheets. This versatility makes it useful for professionals across various industries.

Manus AI Availability

Manus is currently accessible through an invitation-only web preview. However, the company hasn’t announced a public release date yet, but with the growing buzz, an official launch is likely in the coming weeks. It has also stated that in the months ahead, the model will be open-sourced for developers to use in their projects.

How To Use Manus AI?

Using Manus is similar to platforms like ChatGPT or Grok. You enter a prompt, such as planning a budget-friendly week-long trip to Bali, and Manus independently researches, organises the data, and provides structured, real-time results. Manus begins researching by browsing the web, gathering relevant data, and analysing information to ensure accuracy and relevance.