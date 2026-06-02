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NewsTechnologyClaude AI down for hundreds: Here’s what users are facing; All you need to know
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Claude AI down for hundreds: Here’s what users are facing; All you need to know

Claude AI down: The outage affected both free and paid users in several regions, including India, raising concerns among developers, students, and professionals who use Claude for everyday tasks.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Claude AI down for hundreds: Here’s what users are facing; All you need to knowRepresentative image/AI

Claude AI down: Reports of Claude AI being down increased globally on Tuesday after hundreds of users said they could not access Anthropic’s chatbot. Many users faced login problems, error messages, and disruptions while working. The outage affected both free and paid users in several regions, including India, raising concerns among developers, students, and professionals who use Claude for everyday tasks.

Claude AI down: What exactly went wrong?

Till 1:28 pm on June 2, 310 reports had been flagged on Downdetector. Users began reporting problems while trying to access Claude AI, with many saying chats failed to load or suddenly stopped responding. According to reports, Anthropic confirmed “elevated error rates” affecting several services, including Claude.ai, the API, Claude Console, and Claude Code tools. Some users also reported receiving technical errors while generating responses.

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For people who depend on Claude for coding, writing, research, or office tasks, the disruption caused delays and frustration. Developers, in particular, reported interrupted workflows due to issues with Claude Code and API access.

Also Read | WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Premium? Meta’s new paid plan to offer these cool features – Subscription cost and benefits

Claude AI down: Users report quota issues

Apart from access failures, some users claimed their usage limits dropped unusually fast during the outage. Users on X said that even paid Pro and Max subscribers experienced problems, with some reporting that quotas were consumed despite failed responses or incomplete sessions.

The incident has drawn attention as lakhs of people use AI tools for work, studies, and daily tasks. 

Claude AI down: What users can do right now

If Claude is still not working for you, check Anthropic’s official status page, refresh your session, or try again after some time. Users working on urgent tasks may also want to temporarily switch to backup AI tools to avoid workflow disruptions.

For now, users are waiting for the issue to be fixed as Anthropic continues working to restore Claude AI services.

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