/Claude AI down: Thousands report problems with chatbot and login services; Here's what happened

Claude AI down: Thousands of users across the world reported that Claude AI was down on Thursday, June 18, with complaints flooding outage-tracking platforms and social media. Users said Anthropic's chatbot was failing to respond, showing blank replies, or preventing logins on both the app and website. The disruption affected people who rely on Claude for work, coding, research, and everyday tasks, making it difficult to access conversations and AI-powered tools. As of 12:38 PM, 2,290 reports had been submitted on Downdetector.