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  • /Claude AI down: Thousands report problems with chatbot and login services; Here's what happened

Claude AI down: Thousands report problems with chatbot and login services; Here's what happened

Claude AI down: The disruption affected people who rely on Claude for work, coding, research, and everyday tasks, making it difficult to access conversations and AI-powered tools. As of 12:38 PM, 2,290 reports had been submitted on Downdetector.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Claude AI down: Thousands report problems with chatbot and login services; Here's what happened
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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