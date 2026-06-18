/Claude AI down: Thousands report problems with chatbot and login services; Here's what happened

Claude AI down: Thousands of users across the world reported that Claude AI was down on Thursday, June 18, with complaints flooding outage-tracking platforms and social media. Users said Anthropic's chatbot was failing to respond, showing blank replies, or preventing logins on both the app and website. The disruption affected people who rely on Claude for work, coding, research, and everyday tasks, making it difficult to access conversations and AI-powered tools. As of 12:38 PM, 2,290 reports had been submitted on Downdetector.
Claude AI down: What users are reporting
Reports began rising sharply as users complained that Claude was either not generating responses or returning blank replies. Others on social media said they were unable to start new chats, access existing conversations, or log into their accounts. Some users reported that prompts appeared to process before suddenly returning them to the main chat screen without providing an answer.
Outage-tracking services recorded thousands of complaints during the disruption, indicating that the issue was widespread rather than limited to a single region or device type. Similar reports also appeared across online communities and social media platforms.
What caused the outage?
Anthropic acknowledged the incident on its status page and said it had identified the issue and was working on a fix. However, the company did not immediately disclose the exact technical reason behind the disruption or provide a firm timeline for full recovery.
The outage follows several other service disruptions that Claude users have experienced in recent months. Previous incidents affected Claude Chat, Claude Code, APIs, login systems, and the main website.
What should users do during such outages?
If Claude stops working, experts recommend first checking Anthropic's official status page to confirm whether the problem is on the company's side. Users can also check whether the issue affects only the web version, the mobile app, or specific features. Refreshing the page, logging out and back in later, or waiting for official updates are often the best options during a platform-wide outage.
For professionals who depend on AI tools for daily work, keeping alternative services available can help reduce downtime when outages occur.
The latest Claude AI outage left thousands of users unable to access chats, generate responses, or log into the platform.
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