Claude AI down: Users face multiple issues with chat, code, and tools; What you can do during such outages

Claude AI down: The AI chatbot Claude AI faced a major outage on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access chat history or generate new responses, disrupting workflows for developers, researchers, and other power users.

The issue appears to be linked to Sonnet 4.6, one of the core models powering Claude and other applications developed by Anthropic. According to initial updates, the system entered a “frozen” state, leading to high error rates and preventing outputs from being generated.

Outage tracking platforms and user reports highlighted three primary problems: conversations failing to load, unusually delayed responses, and, in some cases, complete denial of access to the service. The disruption has affected multiple devices and platforms, suggesting the issue stems from backend infrastructure rather than user-side errors.

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Anthropic acknowledged the problem and stated that it had identified the root cause. The company added that its technical teams are actively working on a fix to restore normal service. However, no exact timeline for full recovery has been provided yet.

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What should users do?

During such outages, users are advised to avoid repeatedly refreshing or resubmitting prompts, as this can further strain systems already under stress. Instead, they should monitor official status pages and announcements from Anthropic for real-time updates. Saving important prompts or workflows offline is also recommended to prevent data loss.

For those relying heavily on AI tools, temporarily switching to alternative platforms or backup solutions can help maintain productivity until services are restored. Developers using Claude APIs should also check for error logs and implement fallback mechanisms where possible.