Claude Down: Anthropic's AI tool faces second outage in 24 Hours; ChatGPT uninstalls surge 295% in US; How to extract data from OpenAI's chatbot

Anthropic Claude AI Down Status: Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, faced technical problems in several parts of the world for the second time in less than 24 hours. The information was reported by an outage-tracking website Downdetector. In the United States, more than 4,000 users reported that they were unable to use the service properly. Many users said the chat feature was not working, while others faced problems with the mobile app and website.

In India, over 300 users also reported similar issues at the same time. Earlier, during the previous outage, more than 1,000 users in India had complained about problems with the platform.

Anthropic’s official status page said there were “elevated errors” affecting Claude’s website, developer tools, and coding assistant. The issue has not been fully fixed yet. On March 2, users saw an HTTP 500 error. This error usually means there is a problem with the company’s servers, and the system cannot complete user requests. The company said it was checking the issue and working on a solution. On the other hand, according to market research firm Sensor Tower, the number of ChatGPT app uninstalls in the US jumped by 295% in just one day. (Also Read: iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: A19 Chip or Tensor G4? Price, Camera, Battery & Full specs compared; which phone should you buy in India?)

Anthropic’s Claude AI gains top spot in App Store

Anthropic’s AI app, Claude, has climbed to the no.1 spot on Apple’s US free App Store rankings on Saturday (February 28). The app has stayed at the top for two days after US President Donald Trump banned it from being used in all US government departments. Claude AI gained huge public attention after a major disagreement between the company and the Trump administration. The dispute was about how the AI technology could be used by the Pentagon. This controversy helped increase downloads and pushed the app to the top of the rankings.

ChatGPT uninstalls surge 295% in US

The week became difficult for OpenAI after reports revealed its partnership with the United States Department of Defense, which is now reportedly being called the “Department of War” under the Trump administration. According to data from market research firm Sensor Tower, the number of people in the US who deleted the ChatGPT mobile app jumped by 295% on Saturday, February 28, compared to the previous day. This is a huge increase, especially since the app’s usual daily uninstall rate over the past month was only around 9%. (Also Read: Ai+ Pulse 2 launched in India after NovaPods earbuds series: Check specs, price, launch offers, and sale date)

How to extract data from ChatGPT?

Step 1: Go to chatgpt.com and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Open Profile Menu: Click on your profile name or icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Step 3: From the menu, select “Settings.”

Step 4: Click on “Data Controls” and then select “Export.”

Step 5: A pop-up window will appear. Click “Confirm export” to continue.

Step 6: Check your email for a download link. The link will expire within 24 hours.

The exported data comes in a .zip file. It contains your account information, chat history in HTML and JSON formats, user details, and any shared images or media files. You can open the chat.html file in a web browser to easily read your past conversations.