Clean your earbuds like pro: 5 easy tips you can follow; 4th one is a secret hack

How to clean earbuds: Ever looked closely at your earbuds and wondered how much dust, earwax, and dirt they collect over time? It happens more often than people think, and it can also affect how they sound and how clean they are to use.

Earbuds are used every day, sometimes for long hours. They sit directly in or close to the ear, so they easily pick up sweat, dust, and earwax. Over time, this can block the tiny mesh and speaker openings. When that happens, the sound becomes less clear, and the earbuds may not feel as comfortable or hygienic as before. Here are five tips that can help you clean your earbuds very easily:

Tip 1: Start with a dry, soft brush

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The easiest first step is using a soft-bristled brush, like a clean toothbrush. Gently brush the outer mesh and edges of the earbuds to remove loose dust and debris. This helps clear surface dirt without pushing anything deeper inside.

Tip 2: Use a microfiber cloth

A slightly damp microfiber cloth works well for wiping the outer surface. Avoid soaking it–just a small amount of moisture is enough. This helps remove fingerprints, oil, and stubborn dirt without damaging the device.

Tip 3: Clean with a cotton swab

Cotton swabs are useful for reaching small areas around the mesh and corners. You can lightly dip the swab in isopropyl alcohol for better cleaning, but make sure it is not dripping wet. This helps disinfect and remove sticky residue safely.

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Tip 4: Remove ear tips if possible

If your earbuds have silicone tips, remove them and wash them separately with mild soap and water. Let them dry completely before reattaching. This ensures deep cleaning of the parts that come in direct contact with your ears.

Tip 5: Avoid sharp objects and water exposure

Never use pins, needles, or sharp tools to clean earbuds, as they can damage the delicate mesh. Also, avoid running water directly on them, as moisture can enter and harm internal components.

Final care tip

Cleaning earbuds once every week or two can significantly improve sound quality and hygiene. Keep them in a case when not in use, as it will reduce dust buildup. Small habits like these will keep your earbuds working better for longer, without any extra effort.