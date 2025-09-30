CMF Headphone Pro India Launch: CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has launched its first over-the-ear headphones. The new wireless headphones come with easy-to-use tactile controls and will be available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green. The CMF Headphones Pro are launching globally, with the India release expected before the end of 2025. The company also highlights their long battery life on a single charge and support for hi-res audio codecs.

The headphones come with three main controls for a better listening experience. The Energy Slider lets you adjust bass and treble directly, while the Precision Roller makes volume control quick and precise.

Adding further, there’s a customisation button that gives you extra control over sound settings, allowing you to fine-tune audio to your preference. The CMF Headphones Pro, with its stylish design, clear sound, and long battery life, could become a big hit in India’s headphone market.

The Headphones Pro use Bluetooth 5.4 and are compatible with Android (Google Fast Pair), iOS, and Windows (Microsoft Swift Pair). Users can personalise settings through the Nothing X app.

CMF Headphone Pro Features

The CMF Headphones Pro mark the brand’s first over-ear headphones, featuring a unique and customisable design. They are powered by custom-tuned 40mm drivers that deliver clearer sound with less distortion, and also support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio for a premium listening experience. To enhance audio further, the headphones include adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC).

A major highlight is their impressive 100-hour battery life without ANC, which reduces to around 50 hours when ANC is on. They also support USB Type-C charging directly from smartphones. For added control, users get a bass slider to adjust sound levels, quick access to spatial audio, and more customisation options through the Nothing X app. (Also Read: CMF Headphone Pro Launched With 100-Hour Battery Life; Check Features And Price In India, US, Uk And Europe)

CMF Headphone Pro Price In India, US, Uk And Europe

The CMF Headphones Pro are priced at $99 (around Rs 8,700) in the US, EUR 99 (around Rs 10,000) in Europe, and GBP 79 (around Rs 9,400) in the UK. However, Nothing has not yet revealed the price or launch date for India.