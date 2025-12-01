New Delhi: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Monday welcomed the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) directive mandating Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-binding for devices for app-based communication services, saying the move will bolster national security and curb cyber fraud.

"Continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated communication app, thereby closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse," said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

This is a much-needed initiative in ensuring consumer trust, accountability, traceability and further alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks, the release said. The association also called on the DoT to engage the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to mandate SMS one‑time passwords (OTP) as the primary authentication factor for all financial transactions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"SMS OTP continues to remain the most secure, operator verified channel with guaranteed traceability. Strengthening this requirement will create a consistent and secure authentication framework across the financial ecosystem, further reducing the risk of fraud and reinforcing consumer trust,” the statement said.

App based communication services must remain continuously linked to the SIM card, which is associated with the mobile number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services.

The directive mandated that the user's subscriber identity module (SIM) used at registration must be bound to the services of web-based platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, and others.

As the service must remain tied to the SIM in the phone, WhatsApp Web and similar web platforms are forced to log users out every six hours once the rule is implemented. Each web-based platform must submit a compliance report within four months.

The change will disrupt the seamless multi‑device experience many gained by keeping WhatsApp Web running throughout the workday.