College Crush? Tinder Launches ‘Tinder U’ for Indian Students– Details Here

New Delhi: Tinder has introduced a new feature called ‘Tinder U’ in India. It has been designed exclusively for college students. The in-app option lets students connect with others from their campus or nearby colleges by verifying their college email (.edu, .ac.in, or .in). Users can personalise their profiles with college details, clubs and interested which will make it easier to find like-minded matches.

Users can share their graduation year and major to start conversations with your college crush. They can connect with friends from your university and nearby colleges. This will make it easier to meet familiar faces on campus.

“Tinder U offers Gen Z a safe and inclusive space where genuine connections happen as naturally as bumping into someone interesting in the library or in the corridor,” said Tinder in India Communications Lead Aditi Shorewal. The feature also lets users send a ‘Like’ or ‘Super Like’ to someone they come across on campus.

How to Apply for Tinder U

- Open Tinder and tap the Profile icon.

- Tap the Edit Info icon.

- Scroll down to School or College and add your details.

- Tap Apply for Tinder U.

- Enter and verify your student email.

- Once enrolled, you can update your app icon to the special Tinder U icon (iOS only) via Settings > App Icons or follow the prompt after onboarding.//

Tinder U is now live for students across universities and colleges in India.