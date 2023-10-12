New Delhi: The wait for OnePlus's first foldable smartphone's name is over. OnePlus Open will be the name of the foldable smartphone, according to company president and COO Kinder Liu, despite rumors to the contrary. He also disclosed the smartphone's release date.

On X (formerly Twitter), Kinder Liu posted "Great to chat to the team at @verge and reveal the name of our first foldable - #OnePlusOpen! I also talked about why it's our dream smartphone and our big launch event - will you be there? (Also Read: Confirmed! OnePlus' First FOLDABLE Smartphone Launch Date, Name Unveiled - Check Pics)

Great to chat to the team at @verge and reveal the name of our first foldable - #OnePlusOpen!



I also talked about why it's our dream smartphone and our big launch event - will you be there?https://t.co/KGezAETiUz — Kinder Liu (@KinderLiu) October 12, 2023

OnePlus Open: Expected Specifications

It is anticipated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the OnePlus Open. It serves as Qualcomm's flagship SoC for smartphones in 2023, and OnePlus also uses it in the OnePlus 11.

It is evident from the teaser image that the OnePlus Open would feature an Alert Slider, which would delight OnePlus enthusiasts.

A few days ago, Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus and senior vice president at Oppo, acknowledged that teams from both companies collaborated to create this smartphone.

The gadget is anticipated to feature 100W rapid charging and include a triple camera arrangement at the rear.

OnePlus Open: Expected Price In India

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to cost less than Rs 1,20,000 in India.

OnePlus Open: How To Watch Launch Event Live

On October 19, 2023, the OnePlus Open is expected to go on sale. At 7:30 PM IST, you may watch the launch event live on YouTube or OnePlus' social media platforms.